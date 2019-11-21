Cops bust ‘plumber’ with arms stockpile, dagga greenhouse in Centurion

A man whose neighbours in Wierda Park in Centurion believed he was a plumber turned out to be in the weapons business and to have a marijuana greenhouse on his property.

The heavy police presence outside the house during a raid on the home on Tuesday afternoon caused curious neighbours and passersby to stop.

One neighbour was shocked to discover there was apparently an arms warehouse and a marijuana cultivation facility operating opposite her home.

Noekie de Jager said: “He gave me a plumbing business card and said he was a plumber.

“I often saw many cars parked outside the house at night, but he assured me it was clients coming to sign contracts.

“He and his wife had been living here for 14 years and there was nothing suspicious about them.”

The suspect told police he was a licenced arms dealer and a firearm collector.

However, the discovery of military weapons, including an RPG rocket launcher, AK-47s, R-1 rifles, handguns and boxes of ammunition aroused suspicion. The guns were not deactivated, which collectors are required to do.

Inside the cluttered home, a door on the right side of the passage led to a small well-lit, temperature-controlled miniature greenhouse where scores of marijuana plants were growing. There was a pile of firearms, including the rocket-launcher, and scores of rifles in a corner.

One outside room contained boxes of ammunition while another had military uniforms in it.

In the yard there were two containers filled with objects such as construction equipment, crates and buckets.

A bathtub against a wall was filled with dusty, unused hard-hats.

The amount of ammunition at the scene was worrying, acting Minister of Police Aaron Motsoaledi said, after inspecting the house.

“This man can start a mini-war if he so wishes. I mean, what do you keep rocket-launchers that can shoot helicopters for? That [weapon] is for war and it is worrying. We need to understand whether he was just a collector or was preparing for war.”

The suspect’s firearm permits were confiscated, including one to operate a firearms dealership on the premises. He is in police custody.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the firearms dealership was being investigated.

The amount of cannabis found at the scene seemingly violated the provisions for private cannabis cultivation as it was enough for a “village”.

“I think he must have brought in an agricultural expert if he is not an expert himself as he knows how to control the temperatures for optimal growth,” Motsoaledi said.

