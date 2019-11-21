 
 
21.11.2019

Hang on, more state capture, apartheid-era cases coming – NPA

Eric Naki
Hang on, more state capture, apartheid-era cases coming – NPA

National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi. Picture: Bongani Shilubane / African News Agency / (ANA)

‘Another important area for us is the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) cases,’ NDPP Shamila Batohi said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is readying to take more corruption and state capture cases to court in addition to those of the Estina dairy farm project and former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. These two cases were being processed in order to bring them before the courts. NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said yesterday the NPA was poised to tackle a number of other high-profile cases, but declined to give details. “There will be, that’s for sure, but as to who and when, we cannot say at the moment,” Makeke said. She added that the Estina and Mdluli matters were...
