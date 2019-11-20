Crime 20.11.2019 01:11 pm

Bloemfontein aftercare teacher arrested for alleged rape of teenage boy

OFM News/Lucky Nkuyane
Bloemfontein aftercare teacher arrested for alleged rape of teenage boy

It is alleged that the teacher, who has since been suspended by the department, took the boy to a flat before the alleged incident happened.

Free State police are investigating a case of rape lodged against a 28-year-old female aftercare teacher, allegedly involving a 13-year-old schoolboy at the Brandwag Primary School in Bloemfontein on Friday, reports OFM News.

Police spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele, told OFM News that the teacher was arrested for the incident on Tuesday.

He said the case was being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Meanwhile, education MEC Tate Makgoe has expressed his disgust in the alleged rape incident.

Makgoe said he was thankful for and satisfied with the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, who was hired by the School Governing Body (SGB). Meanwhile, Makhele said a case of rape was opened at the Park Road Police Station and the suspect would appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 21 November 2019.

