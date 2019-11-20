Crime 20.11.2019 12:06 am

Help West Rand Trio Task Team catch hijackers

In the past week, the gang who dress as traffic officers have been involved in at least five hijackings.

The Trio Task Team on the West Rand are requesting the public’s assistance in catching a gang of hijackers who pose as traffic officers.

The gang consists of four to six suspects – four males and two females, and operate along the N12 in the Randfontein, Krugersdorp and Muldersdrift areas.

In the past week, they have been involved in at least five hijackings.

They have been using a white Polo, a white GTI Golf, a red Tazz, a green Rav 4 and a silver grey I20 Hyuandai.

Any information on the gang’s identities or whereabouts will be appreciated. Please call 08600 10111.

