The West Rand Flying Squad had bust a major illegal abalone lab on a farm in the Hekpoort area of Krugersdorp late on Monday night, reports Krugersdorp News.

At this stage, several arrests have been made and two firearms seized. The detainees are said to be foreign nationals.

It was last reported early on Tuesday that police are still at the scene.

