Woman set alight, alleged attacker assaulted by public in Vanderbijlpark

News24 Wire
A woman was set alight in an alleged domestic dispute and her suspected attacker seriously assaulted by members of the public at a block of flats in Becquerel Road in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the two patients in the court of the flats surrounded by local authorities and provincial services,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Monday.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the woman had sustained serious burn wounds to her chest, back and arms while the man had sustained soft tissue injuries over most of his body,” Meiring added.

A trusted source told News24 the man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the woman before setting her alight in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

Members of the public assaulted the man after the incident, the source said.

Both of them were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further medical attention.

Police could not be reached for comment.

