Local seller discovers dead couple on Durban sand dune

A plastic and cardboard seller was taking a walk on a Durban sand dune when he made a gruesome discovery – a dead couple of Indian origin whose bodies were riddled with stab wounds.

“He found the bodies of an Indian male and female on the sand dunes with stab wounds. The male still had the knife embedded in his chest,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 on Monday.

He immediately reported his find to the Durban Central police station.

“A team consisting of senior officers and a team of detectives responded and are currently investigating the incident,” Mbele said.

The police have identified the dead female and will only release her name once her next of kin has been informed.

