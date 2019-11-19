 
 
Ramaphosa praised for strides made in fighting GBV

Eric Naki
Ramaphosa praised for strides made in fighting GBV

File image for illustration.

This after the president announced R1.6 billion to train more cops, improve access to justice for survivors, build shelters and clear case backlogs, among others.

A political expert has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government’s efforts to fight gender-based violence, saying there is an improvement in the manner that the scourge was being dealt with since he took over. Sheila Meintjies, honorary professor of political studies at Wits University, said it was good that Ramaphosa prioritised the scourge in terms of funding and resources. She was reacting to an announcement made by Ramaphosa that the government allocated R1.6 billion to focus on gender-based violence and that 312 police officers were undergoing training to strengthen the family violence, child protection and sexual offences units within the SA...
