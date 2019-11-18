Six Limpopo awaiting-trial prisoners on the run after escape

A team of investigators has been appointed to look into the number of prison escapes that took place at a number of police stations in Limpopo.

Six awaiting-trial prisoners are on the run after escaping from Tinmyn police holding cells outside Mokopane on Saturday afternoon around 12.15pm.

Police Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lt-General Nneke Ledwaba has assembled a team of investigators led by Major-General Samuel Manala to conduct intensive investigations into the escapes of the prisoners aged between 21 and 27.

Police have shared names and photos of the alleged escapees below:

Christopher Langa, aged 22, facing a charge of a residential burglary committed around Tinmyn.

Tshurai Fabiano, aged 22, facing a charge of theft committed around Naboomspruit.

Mahlatsi Lucky Setumula, aged 21, facing two counts of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Tawanda Goandepi, aged 21, facing a charge of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Victor Dube, aged 31, facing a charge of pointing of a firearm, assault GBH committed around Tinmyn and contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

Simbarashe Ngwenzi, aged 27, is facing a charge of contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

The follows another escape of four awaiting-trial prisoners from the Hoedspruit police holding cells on November 3, 2019. They are yet to be recaptured.

Investigators will look into the circumstances that led to the escapes and have been instructed to take necessary steps against any member of the police whose conduct was found to have contributed to the prisoners’ escapes.

Anyone with information regarding the Tinmyne escapees, whose pictured are reflected above, is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rasimati Ngobeni at 063 103 3301, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or may contact the nearest police station.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

