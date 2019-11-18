Crime 18.11.2019 01:24 pm

Six Limpopo awaiting-trial prisoners on the run after escape

Citizen reporter
Six Limpopo awaiting-trial prisoners on the run after escape

Image: iStock

Community members are urged to report any information to the police for the arrest of the escapees.

A team of investigators has been appointed to look into the number of prison escapes that took place at a number of police stations in Limpopo.

Six awaiting-trial prisoners are on the run after escaping from Tinmyn police holding cells outside Mokopane on Saturday afternoon around 12.15pm.

Police Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lt-General Nneke Ledwaba has assembled a team of investigators led by Major-General Samuel Manala to conduct intensive investigations into the escapes of the prisoners aged between 21 and 27.

Police have shared names and photos of the alleged escapees below:

Christopher Langa

Christopher Langa, aged 22, facing a charge of a residential burglary committed around Tinmyn.

Fabiano Tshurai

Tshurai Fabiano, aged 22, facing a charge of theft committed around Naboomspruit.

Mahlatsi Lucky Setumula

Mahlatsi Lucky Setumula, aged 21, facing two counts of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Tawanda Goandepi

Tawanda Goandepi, aged 21, facing a charge of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Victor Dube

Victor Dube, aged 31, facing a charge of pointing of a firearm, assault GBH committed around Tinmyn and contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

Simbarashe Ngwenzi

Simbarashe Ngwenzi, aged 27, is facing a charge of contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

The follows another escape of four awaiting-trial prisoners from the Hoedspruit police holding cells on November 3, 2019. They are yet to be recaptured.

Investigators will look into the circumstances that led to the escapes and have been instructed to take necessary steps against any member of the police whose conduct was found to have contributed to the prisoners’ escapes.

Anyone with information regarding the Tinmyne escapees, whose pictured are reflected above, is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rasimati Ngobeni at 063 103 3301, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or may contact the nearest police station.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
North West police prevent looting at Mahikeng mall following blaze 18.11.2019
Officers save mom and newborn found lying on roadside 16.11.2019
Eight arrested, equipment worth over R5m seized in illegal Limpopo mining operation 16.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition