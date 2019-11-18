71 computers and cash seized from illegal Brakpan casino

Local police and officials from the Gauteng Gambling Board conducted an operation in Brakpan on Thursday, during which an illegal gambling establishment in Voortrekker Road was closed down, reports the Brakpan Herald.

Two women, aged 33 and 40, were arrested for possession of gambling equipment without a valid licence or permit.

Capt Pearl van Staad, spokesperson for the Brakpan SAPS, told the Herald that cash and 71 computers were confiscated.

“The female suspects were detained and charged in terms of Section 48 (1) of the Gauteng Gambling Act of 1995,” she added.

Two women were arrested at the illegal gambling establishment, which operated from an address along Voortrekker Road.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.