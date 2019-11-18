Crime 18.11.2019 08:26 am

Man shot dead at Witbank hospital after surviving shooting at his home

News24 Wire
A patient who was being treated for gunshot wounds was later shot and killed at Witbank hospital, Limpopo police confirmed on Sunday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a man arrived at the hospital around 18:45 on Saturday and a squabble ensued with the patient.

“Several shots were fired and the patient died in the hospital corridor.”

He said the patient was initially hospitalised after being shot at his home in Witbank on Wednesday.

“We suspect that he [the shooter] came to finish him off at the hospital,” said Hlathi, adding that investigations into both shootings would determine the exact circumstances.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests had yet been made.

