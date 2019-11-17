Crime 17.11.2019 11:53 am

Cops make R1.1m tik drug bust at Century City apartment in Western Cape

Officers had searched the apartment on Saturday afternoon after receiving information that the suspected drug dealer was using the address as a storage facility.

A man was arrested in Century City, Milnerton after police discovered just over 3kg of tik (methamphetamine) at an apartment, Western Cape police said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of R1.1 million, said Colonel Andrè Traut.

They also found a substantial amount of money in different currencies, which was confiscated.

The man, 49, was expected to appear in court on Monday.

