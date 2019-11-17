Man sentenced to 20 years after raping elderly woman in Polokwane

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Polokwane High Court this week, after being convicted on a rape charge.

His victim was a 79-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

The accused, Jackson Dingan Debeila from Mohlaletsi Sekateng Village in Apel, saw the victim a few streets away from her home after she had wandered off.

Debeila then severely assaulted the woman, overpowering and then raping her.

Community members heard her screams and rushed to the scene, where they caught Debeila raping her.

He reportedly tried to flee the scene, but was caught by the community, who handed him over to police. A case of rape was subsequently opened and assigned to Lieutenant Colonel Choene Makaleng of Lebowakgomo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the FCS unit “for their endless efforts in the fight against gender-based violence.

The community was also praised for handing the victim over to police “unscathed”.

