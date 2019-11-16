Eight arrested, equipment worth over R5m seized in illegal Limpopo mining operation

Eight people caught mining illegally in the Burgersfort area were arrested and equipment and materials worth over R5 million rand seized on Thursday, said the Hawks.

The accused, aged 28 and 65, were arrested during a multi-disciplinary disruptive operation comprised of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team in collaboration with Public Order Police, Air Wing, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, National Intervention Unit and Department of Mineral Resources., reports Polokwane Review.

Hawks spokesperson, Matimba Maluleke said the people were caught in the act of mining chrome illegally and were arrested.

During the operation, the Hawks also seized an excavator, chrome stock piles, diesel trailer and other mining equipment to the value of over R5 million.

The accused will appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges related to illegal mining.

Maluleke concluded that other disruptive operations will be conducted throughout the Limpopo province to address the scourge of illegal mining.

