WATCH: Woman shot dead in Bramley hijacking, car found in Alex

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire
Screenshot from the security camera video showing the woman being hijacked and killed in Bramley, Johannesburg, 15 November 2019.

This footage may be upsetting for sensitive viewers.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a group of men who killed a woman during a hijacking in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 06.00am when the men pounced on the woman while she was driving her white Kia Rio on Cunning and Dublin roads, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

In a graphic video which has gone viral on social media, a white vehicle in which the woman is travelling in is seen approaching a traffic light.

When the vehicle comes to a stop, four men are seen approaching it, pointing firearms. It seems the victim tried to flee before they shot her. The men then drag her out the car before fleeing with it.

Makhubela said the vehicle was recovered on 6th Avenue in Alexandra.

The suspects are still at large.

