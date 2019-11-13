WATCH: Moments before woman’s attack at Sandton Skye

Footage has surfaced of a woman, who appears to be the one recently attacked in the same building in which Karabo Mokoena was murdered in 2017, enjoying her night dancing on a table.

The woman, who has only been identified as Kedi, was allegedly attacked with a wine bottle at Sandton Skye apartments in Johannesburg.

If you’ve ever wondered why SA has such high Femicide, rape and GBV rates, the answer is in the comments. https://t.co/5eTLBqYQJ5 — Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) November 13, 2019

Emergency Medical Services responded to the call and arrived to find the victim’s body on the floor covered with broken glass.

The woman was found bleeding with injuries to her head, legs, and massive swelling on her forehead, News24 reported.

Three women found in the room, identified as Kedi’s friends, told medics that she had been assaulted with a wine bottle.

The victim described the assault while her friends corroborated the attack to medics.

On Monday, video footage of the victim lying still on the floor trended on social media, sparking outrage on social media.

The location of the attack being the same place where Mokoena was murdered in 2017 has once again highlighted the outcry against gender-based violence.

Mokoena was murdered in 2017 by her then boyfriend, who has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for murder.

The Twitter account for The Popcorn Room has posted what appears to be Kedi herself confirming that she is still alive, as well as what appears to be a message of apology from her alleged attacker. He is believed to be an ex-boyfriend.

(Background reporting by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.