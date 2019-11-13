Two men including rape suspect burnt to death by mobs in Limpopo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mphephu outside Makhado, Limpopo, are on the lookout for suspects who assaulted and set alight two men during separate mob justice incidents that took place on Friday.

In the first incident, police responded to a complaint from community members at about 8am after a body of man was found at Tshituni tsha Fhasi village near the Nwanedi River, said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the charred remains of a 27-year-old man, identified as Elikana Makondelele. The body had open wounds and his legs tightened with an electric wire. The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage but police investigations are ongoing,” said Mojapelo.

That evening, at about 6pm, the community of Raliphaswa Tshikhwani village allegedly stoned and set alight a man they suspected of raping a girl.

“Police attended to an attempted rape incident of a six-year-old girl. While they were busy with their investigations, they received a complaint of mob justice and responded immediately. When they arrived at the scene, the person was already dead and community members had left the scene. Various objects like stones and bricks were left next to the body.”

The deceased has been identified as Lutendo Raswiswi, 35, from Matanda village.

In both incidents, police have opened cases of murder and no arrests have been made yet.

“A manhunt has been launched for the suspects responsible for these acts of criminality,” said Mojapelo.

“Anyone who may provide information about the perpetrators should contact Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Mphephu on 082 565 7729, the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the killings and urged all members of the community to report any criminal activity to the police and refrain from resorting to acts of vigilantism.

Ledwaba said that perpetrators of these “barbaric acts be hunted down and brought to book”.

