Three men arrested for murder of 15-year-old girl in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men who allegedly murdered and burned 15-year-old Cebisile Luphondwe’s body, and buried her in a shallow grave outside a farm in Glencore.

The police claimed Luphondwe and her boyfriend might have had an argument on Monday afternoon after which she was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said her body was burned and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm in Glencore.

“Family members opened a missing persons docket after she did not return home,” added Mbele.

The victim’s boyfriend, aged 23, was arrested in Ladysmith.

“Upon investigation, two more suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested for murder.”

“The swift response of the integrated team in making sure that the alleged murderers were brought to book is highly commended.

“We are appealing to residents to allow the police to conduct their investigation freely and not to take the law into their own hands,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Last month, a KwaZulu-Natal teacher was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old pupil.

The teacher, 28-year-old Sanele Ngubane, is alleged to have arranged a meeting with pupil Lwazi Tembe from Thengane Reserve.

Lwazi’s body was discovered in a shallow grave on a sports field in Emanguzi.

