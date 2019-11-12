23-year-old man arrested for alleged murder of teenage girlfriend

Three suspects are in police custody for the alleged murder of a 15-year-old girl, said police in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the police in the province Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 15-year-old girl, Cebisile Luphondwe, was on Monday allegedly stabbed to death by the suspect following an alleged argument between the two. Police say the suspect is her boyfriend.

“It is alleged that on 11 November 2019 at 2pm, Cebisile Luphondwe, 15, had an argument with her boyfriend while at a farm in Glencoe. She was severely assaulted and stabbed to death by the suspect,” Mbele said.

She added that Cebisile’s body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm.

Her family members opened a missing person docket at Glencoe SAPS after the girl did not return home, Mbele said.

“The investigation was conducted by Glencoe SAPS and it led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith where the deceased’s boyfriend was arrested. Upon further investigation, two more suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested for murder. The body remains of the deceased were found in different areas. A case of murder is being investigated by Glencoe SAPS,” Mbele said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the Glencoe SAPS for their swift response that ensured that the “ruthless murderers” were brought to book.

“We are appealing to community members to allow the police to conduct their investigation freely and not to take matters into their own hands,” Jula said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

