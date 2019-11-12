Black Business Caucus leader and friend shot dead outside his home in Port Elizabeth

An Eastern Cape businessman and a woman were gunned down outside his house in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Captain Andre Beetge said Luvuyo Nyongoba, 51, and friend Nonkosi Ndevu, 39, were found dead outside Nyongoba’s house in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakhele.

They were found hours after a 16-year-old boy inside Nyongoba’s house heard shots fired in the early hours of the morning.

“He was too scared to go outside,” said Beetge.

The bodies of the two were found at about 5.30am when he eventually went out to have a look.

Beetge said a rented Toyota Yaris was also found at the scene.

He said police were investigating all possible angles and leads.

The Herald reported that Nyongoba was a director of the Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus, a small business owner and a director of the Baba Ningi Black Business Caucus.

It said Ndevu was listed as a director of a company called Viviyam’s General Trading – registered in East London – but the company appears to have been deregistered recently.

Lungelo Ningi, the former chairperson of the Baba Ningi Black Business Caucus, was killed in a shooting in January, News24 reported at the time.

Ningi, 48, was shot dead in Koyana Road, Zwide, reportedly following an argument inside a butchery between Ningi and another person in the shop.

AlgoaFM reported at the time that 38-year-old Nkululeko Ngcakasi was also gunned down in Tshawula Street, New Brighton, on the same day, and police thought the shootings might have been linked.

It was thought that those killings were linked to tensions around business dealings involving SMMEs in the metro, including a R21-million drain cleaning tender.

