Man gets life sentence for raping 12-year-old

Gcinikhaya Ntentile, 41, has been sentenced to life imprisonment on a count of rape with an additional four years on a separate count of sexual assault.

On Monday, November 4, the Port Elizabeth Regional Court sentenced Ntentile following evidence presented to the court that Ntentile stayed next to the home of a 12-year-old girl in New Brighton township in Port Elizabeth.

Between July and October 2016, Ntentile was found to have raped the young girl, who later fell pregnant at the age of 13.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the girl only disclosed that she had been sexually abused by Ntentile when her father, who was friends with the accused, found out she was pregnant.

In a statement, the NPA said: “On 16 February 2018, an adult female visited another female who was a mutual friend to both her and Ntentile. When the visitor, who did not know Ntentile, went to bed at night, he barged into her room and tried for forcefully have sexual intercourse with her. The woman managed to fight him off and immediately reported this to her host, who accompanied her to the police station.”

The state proved that Ntentile was responsible for the rape of the 12-year-old victim and the NPA welcomes the sentence in hoping it will serve as a deterrent to like-minded rapists who preyed on defenceless children and women.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

