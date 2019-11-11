Gauteng cops hunt suspects who shot and killed man near Joburg mosque

Gauteng police are on the hunt for two suspects who shot and killed an unknown man in Robertsham on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said “members [of the police] responded to a complaint of a shooting, and on arrival at the scene, were informed that the deceased was approached by two unknown men who fired several shots at him”.

The suspects allegedly forced the victim into a white Renault with unknown registration plates, said Peters.

After being taken to Garden City Hospital, the man was declared dead on arrival.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown and the police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to call the Booysens police,” added Peters.

Alternatively, people with information are requested to call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

