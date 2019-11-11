Woman brutally attacked at building where Karabo Mokoena was murdered

Video footage of the aftermath of a vicious attack on a woman in a room at Sandton Skye luxury apartments is currently causing outrage.

On Sunday morning, a woman identified so far only as Kedi was attacked by a man so far identified as Mike.

Video footage shows the woman lying motionless on the floor of the apartment while she is treated by paramedics. In one clip, blood is visible on her legs and someone is seen wiping blood off her face. Shattered glass surrounds the room in which the attack took place.

While some have reported on social media that the woman died in the attack, police and paramedics have confirmed that she is currently being treated in hospital for her injuries.

Pictures have been posted of the alleged attacker on social media.

The Twitter account for The Popcorn Room has posted what appears to be Kedi herself confirming that she is still alive, as well as what appears to be a message of apology from her alleged attacker. He is believed to be an ex-boyfriend or at very least someone the victim had dated in the past.

The incident garnered additional outrage due to Sandton Skye being the same place where Karabo Mokoena was murdered in 2017 by her ex-boyfriend. Her charred remains were discovered days after she was killed.

Mantsoe was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder.

The Citizen was unable to obtain comment from Sandton Skye at the time of publication.

IOL reports that Ralmed emergency services owner Owen Manhire arrived on the scene to find the woman unresponsive and in shock. She had been hit by a bottle and had cuts on her head, leg and hands.

She was stabilised and rushed to hospital.

Representatives of the police in Sandton confirmed a case has been opened, adding they would provide further details in due course.

This happened at the Sandton Skye Apartments. Please help us find Mike he’s on the run. #StopWomenAbuse pic.twitter.com/GB6UAtYSSf — ThePopcornRoom (@thepopcornroom) November 11, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.