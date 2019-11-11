DA condemns rape of a 10-year-old girl with an intellectual disability

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has condemned the alleged rapes of a 10-year-old girl with an intellectual disability.

The party said in a statement on Monday that it would write to the social development portfolio committee chairperson, Sarah Monyamane, to conduct an urgent oversight inspection at Tshwaranang Disability Centre outside Tzaneen after reports of the rape of a 10-year-old girl with an intellectual disability by four suspects.

The DA’s Katlego Suzan said the party would request Monyamane to summon the MEC for social development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, to explain action being taken after the alleged rape.

“We condemn this incident in the strongest manner possible. It continues to highlight the vulnerability of girls and women in our societies, especially in rural areas and the failure by our government to keep them safe,” Suzan said.

Suzan said the alleged rape brought into question the ability of the department of social development to effectively monitor these centres and to ensure the safety of the citizens of Limpopo that used them.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and need to face the full might of the law for this merciless and senseless abuse. The centre’s management must also be held accountable.

“The DA believes that this case must be treated with the utmost urgency to ensure justice and to ensure no other people suffer the same fate. We will continue to monitor this case.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

