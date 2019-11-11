ANC condemns shooting at Saturday cadre assembly meeting

The ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) has condemned the violence which erupted at a cadre assembly meeting in Tshwane over the weekend which resulted in the death of Lethabo Nkoana.

Nkoana was shot dead by a man who opened fire during the rally at the Themba stadium in Hammanskraal while he attempted to defuse a fight between ANC Youth League delegates on Saturday.

Police said the 25-year-old died instantly after being shot by the man who fled the scene in a grey BMW.

“The man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at the deceased,” fatally wounding him. An organiser of the event was also wounded and transported to the hospital, EWN reported.

The youth task team has condemned the crime while expressing shock at the violence which erupted in Tshwane at the assembly of cadres at the weekend.

The task team said the assembly was called as part of its programme of provincial and regional visits in order to communicate the roadmap to congress while assessing the state of the organisation.

On Saturday, the cadre assembly was forced to adjourn as a result of disruptions. It was after the adjournment that violence escalated outside the meeting’s venue, leading to the fatal shooting of Nkoane.

“The NYTT is treating this matter with urgency and the necessary sensitivity and urges all those with information with regards to this matter to report all information to the police.”

The youth task team visited the Nkoane family on Sunday and has postponed all cadre assemblies until further notice.

“The ANCYL has lost a vibrant, committed and dedicated young activist and we wish to convey its most sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends and comrades of comrade [Lethabo Nkoane].

“This tragedy comes at a time when those who are determined to derail the organisation from its renewal process are heightening their activities and we employ every member to be vigilant of these counter-revolutionaries and criminal elements within our movement,” the party said in a statement.

