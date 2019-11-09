Four Joburg shopowners arrested after allegedly offering cops R100K bribe

Four people, believed to be Pakistani nationals, were arrested on Saturday when they allegedly tried to offer police officers a large sum of money to prevent them from searching their premises.

They were arrested in connection with money laundering and bribery after police went ahead with the search.

The suspects are the owners of a shop located in Rahima Moosa Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers followed up information today of suspects who were doing money laundering at their shop.

“At arrival at the shop, four suspects offered officers R100,000 bribe. The officers also discovered over R500,000 in money at this location and the suspects were detained at Johannesburg Central Police Station for money laundering, as well as for bribery and corruption.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.