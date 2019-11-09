Rapist sentenced to three life terms, plus another 305 years

A man convicted of murder and rape has been given three life terms and another 305 years imprisonment in the Durban High Court.

The sentence was handed to Sello November, 29, on Friday, after he was found guilty of 13 charges, which included murder, rape, and robbery.

“Sello terrorised the communities of KwaMashu and Avoca Hills from 2011 until 2013 before he moved to Gauteng to continue with his deeds,” said Kwa-Zulu Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

November targeted females and school children walking in the early hours of the morning, Naicker explained, and would pretend to be jogging before grabbing his victims from behind.

“He would then choke and rape them before robbing them of their valuables. Most of them were raped while unconscious,” Naicker says.

He was arrested last year in Durban Central after he diverted from rape to card skimming

“He was positively linked through DNA and as well as identification parades. He is due to return to Gauteng where he was wanted on three cases of rape, robbery and murder.”

His victims included two 12-year-old girls from KwaMashu and a 31-year-old woman, who was killed during the attack.

November was handed life imprisonment for rape as well as 15 years imprisonment for robbery in both cases where the victims were minors.

For the incident in which he killed the woman, he received life imprisonment for the murder, 10 years imprisonment for rape and 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

In 10 additional cases, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each for rape and 15 years imprisonment each for robbery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.