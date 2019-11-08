KZN Cogta MEC’s brother gunned down outside Ladysmith

Yet another tragic shooting has rocked Ladysmith, after the brother of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka, 42-year-old Nathi Hlomuka, was gunned down in Peacetown last Friday night, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

Nathi Hlomuka was sitting with a friend in a parked car outside Ladysmith when a hail of bullets tore through the vehicle, leaving them no chance of survival. Both men died at the scene.

At this stage, police say the assailants are unknown and that a manhunt for the killers has been launched.

Nathi Hlomuka was an employee at the department of public works in Ladysmith.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Basheer Khan has confirmed the incident and added that detectives are investigating two counts of murder.

“Both the deceased were shot in a drive-by shooting. It is alleged that a bystander also sustained gunshot wounds. The deceased have been identified as Vukani Donald Mchunu, 41, and Nkosinathi Goodman Hlomuka, 42,” said W/O Khan.

The department extended its condolences to the Hlomuka family.

Thando Tubane, head of department at KZN Cogta, said: “The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal extends heartfelt condolences to the family of MEC Sipho Hlomuka following the traumatic loss of his brother, whose life was taken in what appears to have been an orchestrated attack by unknown assailants. Our thoughts and prayers are with MEC Hlomuka and his family as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

