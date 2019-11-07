Bodies of missing woman and children found in Soweto

Police have reiterated their strong condemnation of violence against women and children, after the bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her children, aged 10 and 11, were found at two locations in Soweto on Wednesday.

The woman and her children were reported missing by family members on Friday.

An immediate search was launched, with police visiting the family house in Jabavu several times, as the house was the last place where the victims had been seen.

On Wednesday, community members handed over a 48-year-old man to police. The man had disappeared around the same time the victims were reported missing. He led police to a bush in Zondi near the Jabulani Hostel, where the body of the woman, his wife, was found.

He then led police to another location known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park, where the bodies of two children were found.

The man has since been arrested on three charges of murder and is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, thanked the community for “the responsible manner in which they handled the situation” after handing the suspect over to police.

Mawela went on to condemn the murders and assured the community that investigating violence against women and children would continue to be prioritised. He also said police would intensify their efforts in tracing suspects wanted for similar cases.

“We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found, as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensures a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the court,” Mawela concluded.

