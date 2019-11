Member of parliament Tsepo Mhlongo is embroiled in a nasty house ownership dispute in Soweto, with occupants of the property claiming the politician has forged a title deed which he was using to hound them out of the house. Democratic Alliance MP Mhlongo allegedly arrived at the house in Orlando East on Tuesday and ordered people accompanying him to break it down for renovations because he had obtained an eviction order against those occupying the house. Sphesihle Duma, one of the occupants, said the property belonged to his late great-grandmother and had been transferred to his grandmother, Elizabeth Duma. He...

Member of parliament Tsepo Mhlongo is embroiled in a nasty house ownership dispute in Soweto, with occupants of the property claiming the politician has forged a title deed which he was using to hound them out of the house.

Democratic Alliance MP Mhlongo allegedly arrived at the house in Orlando East on Tuesday and ordered people accompanying him to break it down for renovations because he had obtained an eviction order against those occupying the house.

Sphesihle Duma, one of the occupants, said the property belonged to his late great-grandmother and had been transferred to his grandmother, Elizabeth Duma.

He said their nightmare started after the death of his grandmother in January.

He said Mhlongo claimed he had bought the house and started hounding them.

“He has harassed and threatened us since then. On Tuesday, he arrived with his men and they started demolishing the house while we were inside with our belongings. They only stopped after we called the police to intervene and opened a case of malicious damage to property,” Duma said.

He said Mhlongo was arrested and that household appliances and a TV stand were broken and a fridge stolen during the incident.

Area ward councillor Sechaba Khumalo said the late Elizabeth Duma, the owner of the house, had requested Mhlongo, as a leader, to help her with a dispute involving a tenant but said the politician had seized the opportunity after the owner’s death and claimed he had bought the house from her.

Khumalo said that in June, Mhlongo came with his entourage and damaged the property before they were stopped by community members.

Mhlongo confirmed he was arrested on Tuesday but said: “I did not go to court. The matter was dismissed.”

