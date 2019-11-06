Giyani pastor nabbed for theft

A pastor from Giyani in Limpopo has been arrested after he was linked to a crime which occurred on Sunday at Gon’on’o Village, reports Letaba Herald.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by police in Siyadhani Village outside Giyani for theft on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant went to bed without closing his door due to the extreme heatwave on Sunday night around 9pm.

“The next morning when he woke up he found his plasma TV, sound system, laptop and cellphone missing from the house,” the police said.

According to the police, the complainant started asking around in the neighbourhood about his missing items. Some locals said they saw a pastor loading the similar items into his car. He reported the matter at the police station, where the officers investigated the matter and eventually apprehended the accused. The accused will appear before the Giyani Magistrate Court on charges of theft soon.

