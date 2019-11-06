Crime 6.11.2019 02:35 pm

Giyani pastor nabbed for theft

CNS reporter
Giyani pastor nabbed for theft

Police in Giyani arrested a 28-year old pastor from Siyadhani Village outside Giyani for theft on Tuesday.

After a man was robbed of his possessions, the pastor was allegedly seen loading similar items to the stolen ones.

A pastor from Giyani in Limpopo has been arrested after he was linked to a crime which occurred on Sunday at Gon’on’o Village, reports Letaba Herald.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by police in Siyadhani Village outside Giyani for theft on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant went to bed without closing his door due to the extreme heatwave on Sunday night around 9pm.

“The next morning when he woke up he found his plasma TV, sound system, laptop and cellphone missing from the house,” the police said.

According to the police, the complainant started asking around in the neighbourhood about his missing items.

Some locals said they saw a pastor loading the similar items into his car.

He reported the matter at the police station, where the officers investigated the matter and eventually apprehended the accused.

The accused will appear before the Giyani Magistrate Court on charges of theft soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thieves pounce on Springbok fans at OR Tambo 6.11.2019
Five female learners killed after bakkie rolls in horror Limpopo crash 6.11.2019
Dangerous criminals escape holding cells in Limpopo 4.11.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition