Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police

The South African Police Service confirmed on Wednesday that convicted racist Vicki Momberg handed herself over to the Douglasdae Police Station following a consultation between police and her legal representation.

“Police have processed Ms Momberg, she will be handed over to prosecuting authorities at Randburg Magistrates’ Court,” said the SAPS in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that Momberg had allegedly been eluding the authorities ever since a warrant for her arrest was issued on August 1 after she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.

She had reportedly been hiding out at her parents’ home in Krugersdorp and police have had “no luck” in finding and arresting her so she can start serving her jail sentence or, at the very least, ensure that she applies to extend her bail.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters reportedly confirmed that “she is on the run” and had not been found at addresses in Bedfordview and Krugersdorp at which she was believed to be living, but they were working “around the clock” to bring her in.

The Gauteng High Court dismissed her appeal bid at the end of June, and she was then given 30 days to apply for leave to appeal the judgment.

She was meant to present herself to the clerk of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to serve her sentence if she failed.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year for calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

She had argued during her case that the witnesses against her had not been credible, had manipulated the facts and lied while giving evidence, as well as colluding with each other against her.

“I’m not denying that my actions were not acceptable, but I went through a traumatic situation and got false information while trying to get help. There was no control on the situation,” she argued in court, but the judge rejected her defence.

Momberg claimed that her actions had been due to the trauma she had experienced.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde and Charles Cilliers)

