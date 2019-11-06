Woman’s body found on rubbish dump in Cape Town

The body of a woman between the ages of 25 to 35 was thrown onto a rubbish dump in Cape Town’s Blikkesdorp on Saturday, Western Cape police said.

While the Springboks’ performance against England was dominating headlines, police had the sad task of examing the body of the woman, who had been stabbed several times.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Wednesday that she was dumped between blocks M and K in the sprawling suburb which translates to “tin can town”.

She has not been identified yet, and police have issued an appeal for help regarding this.

She was found wearing a blue denim skirt, a black top, a white belt, and pink shoes.

If this sounds familiar and can help police identify her, Sergeant Witbooi can be contacted on 082 469 6403 or the Delft police on 021 954 9077.

