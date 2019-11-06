Over 23,000 illegal firearms destroyed by police

Over 23,000 illegal guns were destroyed and melted on Tuesday at steel manufacturer Arcelor Mittal Steel in Vereeniging, reports Vaal Weekblad.

The firearms were confiscated by the police and stored for the past six years. In April, over 30,000 guns were destroyed. It is estimated that there are more than one million illegal guns in South Africa.

The confiscated guns have been identified and removed as they have been used to commit serious and violent crimes.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole were there to oversee the process.

Authorities say illegal firearms pose a threat to the safety and security of the country, and that it is important to root out illegal firearms so they don’t make their way back to the black market.

“They have today destroyed about 23,055 firearms that were either confiscated by or surrendered to the state,” said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

“The proliferation of illegal firearms has therefore been dealt a decisive blow as half the destroyed firearms were confiscated by police during intelligence operations, routine stop and searches as well as tip-off.

“Melting these firearms, therefore, ensures that they will never find their way back in circulation.”

