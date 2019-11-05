Shooting, stabbing the leading causes of unnatural death in Gauteng – health dept

Following a question posed in parliament to the Gauteng department of health by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Jack Bloom, a response has been issued by MEC Bandile Masuku, with statistics painting a shocking picture when it comes to gun violence, stabbings, and other forms of violent crime.

Violence is by far the greatest cause of unnatural death in the province with over 4,894 deaths recorded over the 2018/19 financial year as a result of gunshot, stabbings and assault cases.

Guns are by far the greatest killer in Gauteng, with 2,416 gunshot deaths reported in 2018/19.

Gauteng’s dangerous roads are still, however, a major taker of lives, with 1,695 deaths reported, the second-highest amount.

This is followed by 1,295 stabbings and 1,183 deadly assaults.

Over 1,000 people died as a result of medical procedures – 1,022 to be exact – and 970 people died as a result of hanging.

Poisoning is the next highest cause of unnatural deaths (909), followed by burns (795), stillbirths (710), and falling from a tall height (416).

Next comes drowning (223), motorbike accidents (190), railway casualties (177), and electrocution (177),

Sexual assault caused 37 deaths in 2018/19, a significant increase from 13 in 2017/18.

“These figures are recorded by state mortuaries. They reflect deaths at the incident scene or people who survived the initial trauma, but later died of complications at home or at health care facilities,” a statement from the department said.

Masuku said: “The rate of unnatural deaths as result of violence was a cause for serious concern for the country in general and the Gauteng province in particular.

“Accident and emergency departments in our hospitals are the busiest around the month end period, with a notably high number of gunshot wounds, stabbings and motor vehicle accidents patients coming in. One of the contributing factors is the high level of alcohol consumption which leads to violence and reckless driving.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

