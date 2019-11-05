Three trucks torched on N3 in Ekurhuleni

Three articulated trucks were torched on the N3 northbound opposite Vosloorus on Sunday night, reports Kempton Express.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni emergency services, said the road had to be closed for clean-up operations to be done.

Firefighters from Vosloorus Fire Station received the call around 11.30pm. On arrival, a multi-load articulated truck was already engulfed in flames. About 200m down the freeway, another two trucks were burning, said Ntladi.

Backup from Wadeville and Zonkizizwe fire stations were activated to the scene. On arrival, the firefighters managed to salvage the two trailers of the third truck. The other two trucks were completely destroyed.

No casualties were recorded, and the reason for the torching is still a subject of investigations by the law enforcement units, Ntladi added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.