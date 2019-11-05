AfriForum to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa investigation

Lobby group AfriForum will on Tuesday morning at 11am make an announcement related to the investigation into Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

This follows the family of Meyiwa, who was killed in a robbery five years ago, approaching the organisation for help in bringing his killers to justice, after accusing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of failing to make headway in the case.

“We want to know why the NPA can’t prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over,” said Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, at a press briefing in October.

“I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested…”

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed this in a tweet at the time, saying the organisation was “more than willing to help” prosecute Meyiwa’s killers.

The family blames the NPA for the delay in justice as they say the South African Police Service (SAPS) have done all they can.

The NPA denied this and said they needed to carefully build a case.

“The NPA remains committed to delivering justice and to achieve this objective. The NPA requires thoroughly investigated cases that can pass judicial muster.

“The NPA is not prepared to enrol cases with insufficient evidence, lest we be guilty of malicious prosecution and raising false hope to the family of the late Senzo Meyiwa.”

The authority voiced concerns regarding the sharing of information on public platforms.

The NPA’s Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP), advocate Andrew Chauke, said in a statement: “Of grave concern is the sharing of details of ongoing investigations in the public domain as this practice is likely to jeopardise the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s.”

The Meyiwa family’s approaching AfriForum is likely due to the organisation having a private prosecutions unit which has taken on several cases, citing a lack of faith in the NPA.

These include several cases involving Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, and a case involving former Sars commissioner Tom Moyana’s allegedly assaulting his 24-year-old son’s then 17-year-old girlfriend, who is the mother of Moyane’s six-month-old grandson.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.