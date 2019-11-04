Two suspects behind bars for allegedly killing taxi driver

A Johannesburg taxi driver was shot to death, allegedly following an altercation with two pedestrians on Saturday.

Police from Johannesburg Central have arrested two suspects aged 22 and 29 for murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

“Police were on routine crime-prevention duties when they heard two gunshots. They rushed to the direction of the sound and found a 34-year-old male lying in a pool of blood. The victim was shot in the upper body and paramedics certified him dead on the scene,” Peters said.

“It is alleged that a taxi driver had an argument with two pedestrians, he stopped his taxi and confronted them. One of the suspects took out a firearm and shot at the taxi driver.

“Police were given a description of the suspects and the direction they took, and they swiftly operationalised the information, arresting the two suspects within a very short space of time.”

According to Peters, the firearm suspected of having been used in the commission of the murder was seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible linkage to other serious and violent crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

