Dangerous criminals escape holding cells in Limpopo

Police in Hoedspruit have launched a manhunt for four trial-awaiting prisoners who escaped from the police holding cells on Sunday afternoon, reports Letaba Herald.

“The four prisoners, aged between 31 and 41, escaped from the cells through the roof,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Jacky Frans Sekgobela, 41, residing at Botswana village in Maake policing area, was arrested for house and business robbery. Sekgobela committed several crimes in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and is regarded as dangerous.

Neverdie Dyayani Baloyi, 39, is believed to be residing in the Tzaneen area and is facing charges of murder, rape, and house and business robbery. He is regarded as extremely dangerous.

Vanrooi Pompi Khosa, 36, resides at Cottondale in Acornhoek and is facing two charges of housebreaking and theft. Wilson Letebele, 31, comes from The Willows Village outside Hoedspruit and is facing charges of house robbery and housebreaking. “A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened and investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already begun,” said Mojapelo Community members are warned that the four criminals are dangerous.

“They must not try to apprehend them, but must instead inform the police quickly,” according to Mojapelo.

Police request anyone with valuable information that can lead to the re-arrest of these criminals to contact the Station Commander of Hoedspruit Lt. Col Olivia Rhulani Mabasa at 082 565 8253 or Detective Commander, Captain Cobra Moriri at 082 573 4773.

Alternatively, residents can visit their nearest police station, call Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the SMS line on 32211.

