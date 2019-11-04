Police arrest over 600 suspects in Gauteng during weekend operations

The intensifying of operations in Gauteng has this past weekend resulted in the arrest of more than 600 suspects and the recovery of stolen motor vehicles and illegal firearms.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, police in the Tshwane district arrested 101 suspects for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, rape, hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicle, dealing in dagga, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

In addition, 187 were nabbed by the police in Ekurhuleni for crimes such as business burglary, possession of illegal firearms, attempted murder, robbery, attempt to escape from lawful custody and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“During operations in Sedibeng and Johannesburg Districts, 165 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs,” Peters said.

More than 100 suspects were arrested in the West Rand for various other crimes.

All arrested suspects will appear before different magistrate’s courts in Gauteng in due course.

“Police are warning those who continue to undermine the rule of law that the law will have no mercy for the criminals. People of Gauteng should expect high visibility in areas identified as hotspots, and increase in number of road blocks, stop-and-searches, as well as raiding of illegal shebeens as these count as one of the contributors of contact crimes,” Peters said.

“Management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng is urging the community to continue to help the police in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities, by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The SAPS has also recently launched a new app, MySAPS, where the public can give tip-offs crimes that have happened or are about to be committed.”

