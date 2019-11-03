Crime 3.11.2019 12:53 pm

One suspect shot dead in early morning farm attack near Mbombela

Enver Wessels
Picture: Lowvelder

Three other assailants fled on foot after an apparent firefight that left one victim shot in the leg too.

The Nelspruit police have launched a manhunt to track down three remaining suspects believed to be behind a farm attack in Mpumalanga this morning, reports the Lowvelder.

The incident occurred at about 2am on the Uitkyk Road. Albert Gryvenstein of Bossies Community Justice was on the scene with the SAPS.

He said: “The victims have been identified as elderly couple Henry and Martie Brown and their middle-aged son, Tommy. Gryvenstein added that the suspects allegedly gained access to the home through a window.

“The victims sustained head injuries and one was shot in the leg.

“The body of one of the suspects was found about 200 metres from the scene. The other suspects fled the scene on foot.”

He added that the K9 unit was combing the scene for clues that could lead to the remaining suspects being apprehended.

The victims were transferred to Kiaat Private Hospital for treatment.

