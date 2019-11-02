Suspect arrested after Cape Town man found dead in his apartment

A suspect arrested for the murder of a Strand man is expected in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 56-year-old man’s body was discovered in his Beach Road flat in the Cape Town suburb at around 10:40 on Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

“Investigations led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect close to the crime scene who was found in possession of the victim’s property,” Traut said.

Netwerk24 identified the victim as 56-year-old Eldie Gerber, a director and license holder of property group Seeff Strand.

Gerber was reportedly part of Seeff for 25 years.

It is understood Gerber is survived by a son.

