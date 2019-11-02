KZN murder accused remanded after body found in dam

Zamokuhle Khanyile, 28, was traced and arrested on Wednesday in Melmoth for the murder Sipho Dlamini, 51.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody until his formal bail application on November 6.

Dlamini was reported missing to Mondlo police on June 11, after he did not return home. At the time, a search was conducted by local police, the K9 Unit and community members, but they could not find Dlamini.

On June 22, his body was found floating in Ncome Dam in Nkande. Dlamini had sustained multiple injuries to the body and had an open wound on his head. His hands were tied with an electric cable.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team of detectives for tracing and arresting the suspect.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.