Man arrested for shooting intruder in the head right in front of police

A Laudium, Tshwane, resident was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed an intruder, who was himself already apprehended by the police on Thursday evening, reports the Centurion Rekord.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a group of friends were sitting downstairs in a house in Laudium when they heard a noise upstairs.

“They immediately called the police, who responded swiftly to the information provided. A suspect was found in the ceiling of a bathroom on the third floor,” she said.

Peters said the police ordered the suspect to come down from the ceiling but he refused and tried to flee.

“While fleeing, he fell through the ceiling and was apprehended by police. Just before he could be handcuffed, a community member approached and shot the suspect in the head,” Peters said.

A case of murder was opened and the 57-year-old man was immediately arrested for murder.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known, Peters said.

The suspect will appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court soon.

