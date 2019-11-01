42 Malawian nationals found in 22-seater taxi on R101 in Limpopo

A 22-seater minibus transporting 42 female Malawian nationals, including three children, was stopped on the R101 early on Wednesday morning, reports the Bosveld Review.

The spokesperson for the MEC of transport, Joel Seabi, told the Review the women were travelling to Gauteng and had crossed through the Beitbridge Border Post.

“The vehicle was stopped at around 6am this morning during one of our Transport Month operations on the R101 near Bela-Bela. Police have since taken over the matter,” he said.

Seabi added that the driver was charged with overloading and handed over to the police for a possible charge of contravening immigration laws.

“It must be noted that his minibus had all the required documents,” Seabi concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.