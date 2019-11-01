Ace Magashule denies that he murdered a doctor

In a bizarre story on Friday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has hit out at the media for what he calls fake news about him being implicated in the murder of a doctor, whose name has not yet been made public.

The article is set to be published this Sunday in City Press, and Magashule said he had received questions about it on Thursday night from a journalist, IOL reports.

He was quoted as saying: “I condemn this fake news with the contempt that it deserves,” and he reportedly plans to have his attorneys lodge complaints with the national police commissioner and the inspector-general of intelligence, for a “full investigation to be carried out”.

