Crime 1.11.2019 08:02 am

Ace Magashule denies that he murdered a doctor

Citizen reporter
Ace Magashule denies that he murdered a doctor

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC secretary-general says a possible upcoming article about his is allegedly an example of journalists being involved in ‘factional’ battles.

In a bizarre story on Friday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has hit out at the media for what he calls fake news about him being implicated in the murder of a doctor, whose name has not yet been made public.

The article is set to be published this Sunday in City Press, and Magashule said he had received questions about it on Thursday night from a journalist, IOL reports.

He was quoted as saying: “I condemn this fake news with the contempt that it deserves,” and he reportedly plans to have his attorneys lodge complaints with the national police commissioner and the inspector-general of intelligence, for a “full investigation to be carried out”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man accused of murdering Durban student to remain behind bars until bail hearing 31.10.2019
‘It’s a lie,’ says Honeydew cop, accused of murdering detainee 30.10.2019
‘You lied to authorities to pay accused’s bail,’ defence grills Miguel Louw’s mom 30.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition