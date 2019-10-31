Two European nationals confirmed killed in Marloth Park

The incident happened in the man’s house in Seeikoei Street, reports Lowvelder.

The man’s wife (53) and mother (80) survived the attack and managed to reach the panic button at around 22:15.

They were rushed to hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Police have refused to release any names until the victims’ next-of-kin overseas have been notified.

Marloth Park is a holiday town and wildlife sanctuary on the bank of the Crocodile River between Malelane and Komatipoort on the N4 highway. It boasts four of the Big Five with the exception of elephant.

On the southern boundary of the Kruger National Park, Crocodile Bridge gate is 14 km and Malelane gate 35 km from Marloth Park.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.