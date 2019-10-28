Outrage as Nicholas Ninow’s mom says he is ‘not a rapist’, he ‘just made a mistake’

An interview with the mother of child rapist Nicholas Ninow on SABC has caused widespread outrage.

In the interview, Chantelle Ninow takes partial responsibility for her son’s actions, admitting to having done drugs with him and saying that parents must remember their adult children are not their “friends”.

“I always carry that guilt. To think that my son is in jail… to think that that night I could’ve done something for him. But I didn’t. I can’t take it back – there’s nothing I can do, it is what it is,” she said.

“I would just like to urge all those young mommies, especially the young ones, that as they get older, the gap does close and they are not your friends, they are still your children.”

At one point, Chantelle also said that her oldest son, Nicholas, was “not a rapist”.

“He made a mistake. He just made a mistake.”

It is this part of the interview in particular which has caused outrage on social media, although some took exception to the fact that Ninow’s mother was given an interview at all, saying they found this disrespectful to the victim and her family.

Anger has been directed in particular to Chantelle’s interviewer, Chriselda Lewis, with some Twitter users saying they either had already or planned to lodge a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCCSA).

“My son made a mistake “

A mistake is buying white bread when you were told to buy brown bread.

Rape is not a mistake.#NicholasNinow — Gontse (@M__Gontse) October 28, 2019

#NicholasNinow@SABCNewsOnline For SABC and Criselda, it is such a deviation for a white man to rape It was a 'mistake'

It had to be the drugs

Oh she should not have given the poor boy drugs. You forget that Nicholas Ninow IS A RAPIST who ruined the life of a child. — Grey Cardinal♠???? (@Shaun_Mhlanga1) October 28, 2019

SABC News THIS #NICHOLASNINOW INTERVIEW IS SPITTING IN THE FACE OF THE VICTIMS FAMILY! there was only 1 side to the story we wanted to see and it was that guy going to jail, so please do not show us this nonsense! If you wanna interview someone go inteview khaya Cekeshe. — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) October 28, 2019

Guys please cut and paste this email and send it to the bccsa✊????#NicholasNinow https://t.co/ZAA1MeUj07 — Desiree (@TwiNnyTwiNkle) October 28, 2019

#NicholasNinow@SABCNewsOnline that interview is disgusting and insensitive to the little girl and her family

You have failed her and other rape survivors ???? — Chubby Queen ????⭕???????? (@Mbalenhle_P_) October 28, 2019

First those Hugo bel die polisie mense get a feature in Huis Genoot and now #NicholasNinow mom gets an exclusive interview. Yoh but our media need to reflect on why white crime is always this mysterious exception to be unpacked, but black crime is just normalised or stats. — Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) October 28, 2019

You @Chriseldalewis and the Sabc have disrespected every Rape Victim + their families by the nonsense you did. Do you guys even care about the trauma you causing to the girl? Have you even went and check up on the girl or you went to the whites? Disgusting. #NicholasNinow — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) October 28, 2019

In the interview, Chantelle apologised to her three children.

“I just want my family and my children to know that everything that has happened – that has been negative and bad, the pain that I caused them – I just want them to know I never meant to hurt any of them. I love my son – I love all three of them.”

She also attempted to justify his actions by bringing up his rough childhood and his own history of sexual abuse.

“He was physically and sexually abused as a child. His grandmother says [Nicholas] was always angry and as a child would beat his fist against the wall. He started using drugs at the age of 13 and would steal money from his grandmother to buy them,” she said.

Chantelle also offered an apology to the victim and her family.

“I am sorry to that little girl’s parents and that little girl. I really am sorry. If it was my child… I would be so angry. I know sorry doesn’t cut it… but there’s nothing else I can say… I am so sorry.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

