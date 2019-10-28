‘Late for work, church, shopping’: Just some of the excuses bust Gauteng motorists come up with

The motorists were arrested for speeding on the N17, N12 and the N3 freeways in Elsburg, Alberton, Boksburg and Germiston in Gauteng, EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

On Friday morning, a 43-year-old man driving a grey Hyundai Accent was stopped and arrested for doing 165km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The man said he was late for work, Mokheseng said. On Saturday, two men were arrested for clocking 166km/h and 213km/h on the N12 in the Boksburg area.

The 40-year-old who clocked 123km/h in an Audi 4 also claimed he was late for work, Mokheseng said.

Mokheseng said, on the same day, a 44-year-old man who was driving a Gold GTI was arrested in Alberton on the N12 for clocking 166km/h. The man claimed he was late for shopping.

On Sunday, officers arrested a 43-year-old man on the N3 south freeway near the Rand Airport off-ramp.

“A 43-year-old male driver, who claimed he was late for church, was arrested when he clocked the speed of 164km/h,” Mokheseng said.

The men are expected to appear in the Germiston, Palmridge and Boksburg Magistrate’s Courts soon.

