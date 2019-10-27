Cape Town man arrested for possession of mandrax worth R43K

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of 1 003 units of mandrax worth R43 000, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on Saturday in Bishop Lavis when police were conducting routine patrols, said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk. When officers spotted a “known gangster”, the officers gave chase, Van Wyk said. He said the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid officers who were in a marked police vehicle.

“The car suddenly stopped in Turksvy Street, Bonteheuwel, and the suspect jumped out and ran, with SAPS members in pursuit. “While running, the suspect threw a parcel on the side of the road. He was subsequently arrested,” he said.

The man is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a charge of possession of drugs.

News24

